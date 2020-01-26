Traditional Chinese ink paintings still popular in modern times

KUALA LUMPUR: Her paintings may use old fashioned methods but the unique pieces have steadily gained in popularity over the years.

The intricate art of Chinese ink painting, which traditionally combines black ink and rice paper, is thousands of years old. It can be traced all the way back to the Jin Dynasty in the early 200s.

Veteran artist Karen Ng Juat Wah has been creating such classic paintings for the past 40 years.

“Many people, especially foreigners, think they’re amazing and unique,” she tells FMT.

Chinese ink paintings are different from modern paintings due to the techniques employed, skills required and materials used. A single painting can take anywhere from a few days to several weeks to create.

There are no drafts or sketches in Chinese ink painting

“You need traditional bamboo brushes and rice paper,” Ng says. “You paint in layers and you have to wait for each layer to dry for a few days.”

Her biggest painting so far is over two and a half metres high and a metre wide, and took her three weeks to complete.

Because the artist uses traditional bamboo brushes and rice paper, there are no first drafts or sketches to trace – just her imagination.

“For other painting styles you can use an outline, but for ink-painting there is no tracing or drafts,” she says. “You have to imagine the painting and plan ahead to make it more creative and attractive.”

She’s been involved with creating art for four decades now.

“Before I was 20, I already loved the arts. Not just Chinese ink painting but all kinds.”

Her mother inspired her to explore her talent, and now, 40 years later, she has not only mastered Chinese ink painting but also traditional calligraphy, oil and acrylic painting and batik.

Feng Shui is an important element in her paintings.

“For example, if you hang a painting of a landscape with the correct elements it can bring prosperity and good luck.

“Water needs to flow inwards, not outwards. That means money coming in. All trees and flowers need to look like they are alive and blossoming.”

Ng, a government school teacher until her retirement two years ago, says, “All the students I taught are very interested in painting.

It’s important to keep the Chinese ink painting tradition alive

“I am passionate and dedicated in teaching, and I often stayed back after school to help them.” Her school often won art competitions as a result.

Now that she is retired, she creates even more paintings, although she rarely sells them and only makes them to order.

“When I paint, it’s not for profit. It’s my hobby. I release tension and feel driven to create even more paintings.”

She sells each piece for a few hundred ringgit, or for a donation or am ang pau. “Sometimes, I just give one away as a good luck gift.”

Ng volunteers to teach painting to the elderly and the disabled. However, she only selects students who show an affinity for the arts.

She believes it’s important for the Chinese ink-painting tradition to be kept alive in these changing times.

“After all, art keeps us human. Besides learning science and mathematics, and doing things for money, people need to learn and appreciate art, or at least support those who practice it.”

Seeing how popular Ng’s creations are, it seems that the tourists are certainly keen to do just that.



