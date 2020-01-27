Max, the cat-hooman with a taste for luxury

Maximilian is a three-year-old who thinks he’s more human than cat. So as a compromise, Salena refers to him as Max, the cat-hooman.

Although he’s developed a liking for the finer things in life, Max’s early life as a kitten was tragic – he was found meowing pitifully, stuck in a drain when he was just one month old.

Today Max lives with Salena and enjoys all the trappings of modern life – like air-conditioning, for starters. And not only does he sleep on her bed every night, he ducks under the covers where it’s way cosier.

He can also be rather “demanding”, meowing repeatedly when he wants his back massaged. And if Salena raises her voice at him to leave her alone, Max matches her volume by raising his voice too.

During the day when he’s up and about, he likes to intersperse intense periods of activity with long naps, sleeping on his back with his long legs outstretched, exposing his furry tummy for the world to see, and occasionally tickle.

And no hard, cold floors for this cat-hooman! Max prefers comfy, cozy spots like thick carpets, the sofa or Salena’s bed.

Possessing a rather stubborn streak and sensitive nature, Max has been known to sulk for hours on end when he gets a telling off. Once, he stayed in a corner all day long and even refused food to protest his indignation at being scolded.

However, he shows his softer side when with his new fur-brother Simba, who’s only three months old.

When with Simba, Max is loving and playful, often pretending to bite the kitten, then taking off like the wind so he doesn’t get a scolding.

He however is positively terrified of loud sounds like firecrackers and the vacuum cleaner, and will hide under the blanket in Salena’s bedroom.

He also does not like the sound or warm heat of the hairdryer, which makes its appearance every single time he gets a bath so his thick fur can be dried quickly.

Sorry mate, some things just have to done.

