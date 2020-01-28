4 reasons why water dripping from your air-conditioner is gross

Is your air conditioner dripping water? Often, water droplets can form on your air conditioner surface due to condensation. While a nuisance, the water is not technically harmful.

However, a drippy air conditioner can also indicate that your unit is compromised and not functioning as it should. Whether a leak or a clog, or plain old condensation, it’s worth getting your air conditioner checked.

Intuitively you will assume the water that drips from air conditioners is unsanitary, but how bad is it? Quite awful, it as turns out!

1. Bacteria

Water dripping from air-conditioners can harbour disease-causing bacteria. After all, a neglected, dirty unit is the perfect place for bacteria to grow and proliferate.

Uncleansed filters will end up concentrating the bacteria that grow and contaminate the water that collects and then drips from your air conditioner.

One notorious air-conditioner borne illness is Legionnaires’ disease caused by the Legionella bacteria.

2. Mould

Mould loves air conditioners because it thrives in a moist and humid environment. Air conditioners provide the perfect conditions for mould and mildew to grow.

The process through which an air conditioner works relies on outside air being sucked into the air conditioning unit and cooled. That air isn’t purified, so you’ll find it chock-full of airborne bacteria and mould spores.

When an air conditioner is at rest, its interior warms up and any residual moisture and condensation within the unit and its ducting creates ideal conditions for mould to thrive.

3. Dirt

Bacteria, mould, and heavy metals are scary, but the dust and dirt that collects in an unmaintained unit and collects in the water that subsequently drips is disgusting too.

Not only does this make the water dirty and unhealthy, but it can potentially cause permanent stains as well.

4. Heavy metals

The innards of your air conditioner is made with heavy metals, including copper from tubing and lead from solder.

These dissolve into the water and can be harmful to you and your loved ones. So the water dripping from your air conditioner is not just a nuisance, but harmful to you as well.

Proper and regular cleaning and maintenance of your air conditioner units will usually fix the problem and avoid any health issues in the long run.

This article first appeared in Kaodim.

