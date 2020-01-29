Bad Bunny pays tribute to Kobe Bryant in new song

LOS ANGELES: The Puerto Rican superstar is one of the numerous musicians who have reacted to the recent passing of Kobe Bryant in a helicopter crash in Calabasas, California, during which his daughter Gianna and seven others died.

The heartfelt “6 Rings,” sung entirely in Spanish, directly refers to the 41-year-old athlete’s five NBA championship titles, as well as his “marriage that gave you your daughters.”

“Thinking that one left with you makes me lose control, but, nah it’s for you to have someone play with in heaven,” Bad Bunny sings before later adding, “You taught me that everything in life is done with passion / And to win you have to have a heart.”

“6 Rings” also features a snippet of Bryant’s own retirement speech from the NBA, in which the basketball player is heard saying “From the bottom of my heart, thank you. And what can I say? Mamba out.”

The urbano star announced the tribute song on his social media, where he also opened up about his longtime admiration for Bryant.

“I would never have imagined that this would hurt me so much! I still remember the first time I saw a basketball game, at age 7 with my dad, and it was a game of this genius. From that day on he became my favourite player forever!! I have never mentioned it because it does not necessarily have to do with music, but this man has been an inspiration in many ways for me to be what I am today,” Bad Bunny explained in a lengthy Instagram post in Spanish.

In addition to Bad Bunny’s “6 Rings,” the music world also paid tribute to Bryant during the 2020 Grammys, which was held at the Staples Centre in which the athlete played for the Los Angeles Lakers for over 20 years.

“We’re all feeling crazy sadness right now. We’re literally standing here heartbroken in the house that Kobe Bryant built,” host Alicia Keys said during the ceremony.

Kanye West, Chance the Rapper and Kirk Franklin also paid homage to the late basketball player during a special Sunday Service gospel performance, with Yeezus singing “I was driving home/They was leaving your jersey on the freeway, and I just broke down, broke down, broke down.”



