Mick Jagger plays evil art dealer in ‘The Burnt Orange Heresy’

LOS ANGELES: This year, the Rolling Stones frontman is returning to the big screen in the upcoming neo-noir thriller, “The Burnt Orange Heresy.”

The film, directed by Italian filmmaker Giuseppe Capotondi, is adapted from Scott B Smith’s 1971 crime novel “The Burnt Orange Heresy.”

The dark thriller follows ambitious art critic James Figueras (Claes Bang) and his new lover Berenice Hollis (Elizabeth Debicki) as they receive an impromptu invitation to the Lake Como property of powerful art dealer Joseph Cassidy (Jagger).

Cassidy tasks Figueras to steal a rare masterpiece by his protégé Jerome Debney (Donald Sutherland), in exchange for a career-booming interview with the legendary reclusive artist.

Last October, Capotondi discussed with Billboard his collaboration with Jagger for “The Burnt Orange Heresy,” which the director described as a “Faustian tale.”

“We heard that he was looking for a last film to make and so we sent the script. He liked it and I went to London to see him.

“It was very unnerving before going in, but he’s just a gentle soul. He wanted to do it and then when he was on set, it was just like any other director and actor.

“He wasn’t a Mick Jagger from the Rolling Stones,” he explained, adding that the 76-year-old rock star brought “some histrionism to the character.”

This is not the first time that the Rolling Stones legend will bring his talents to the big screen.

Jagger has appeared in numerous films over the years, including 2003’s Australian western “Ned Kelly” and 2001’s thriller “The Man From Elysian Fields.”

More recently, the “You Can’t Always Get What You Want” vocalist reissued his entire solo catalogue on vinyl last November.

Among them are 1985’s “She’s The Boss”, 1987’s “Primitive Cool”, 1993’s “Wandering Spirit” and 2001’s “Goddess In The Doorway”, with all four albums being remastered by veteran engineer Miles Showell at London’s Abbey Road Studios.

While “The Burnt Orange Heresy” premiered last fall at the Venice International Film Festival, the film will hit North American theatres on March 6.

In the meantime, discover the newly-released trailer for “The Burnt Orange Heresy”.



