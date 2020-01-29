New in theatres and online soon

A bereaved mother puts herself through a lethal training programme in “The Rhythm Section”; meme-inspiring fairy tale remix “Gretel & Hansel” creeps out of the woods; Adam Sandler stars in the drama “Uncut Gems”, and more.

The Rhythm Section ®

After losing her family to an airplane crash, a soft-spoken Englishwoman trains to eliminate those responsible.

Starring: Blake Lively (“The Shallows”, TV’s “Gossip Girl”) with Jude Law and Sterling K Brown, directed by Reed Morano (episodes 1-3 of “The Handmaid’s Tale”)

Select release dates: Netherlands: Jan 30; Canada, USA: Jan 31; Singapore: March 5

Gretel & Hansel (PG-13)

Two poor siblings make their way through the woods and find themselves on the doorstep of a creepy cottage where evil lurks.

Starring: Sophia Lillis (“It” 1 & 2, “TV’s “Sharp Objects”), Sammy Leakey (feature debut), Alice Krige (“Star Trek: First Contact”, “The OA” Season 1), directed by Osgood Perkins (TV’s “I Am the Pretty Thing That Lives in the House”)

Select release dates: Canada, USA, UK, Ireland: Jan 31; Australia: Feb 20.

The Assistant (R)

Office assistant Jane realises that she has become part of an abusive system.

Starring: Julia Garner (TV’s “Ozark”, “The Americans”, “Maniac”, “Dirty John”), directed by Kitty Green (“Casting JonBenet”)

Select US theatres beginning Jan 31

Uncut Gems (R)

A New York jeweller tries to turn a string of risky bets into untold riches while dealing with pressures from his family, business and rivals.

Starring: Adam Sandler (“Punch-Drunk Love”, “Pixels”, “The Meyerowitz Stories”, “Hotel Transylvania” franchise), directed by the Safdie brothers (“Good Time”)

Online via Netflix: Jan 31

37 Seconds

Yuma, an aspiring comic book artist with cerebral palsy, is told by the editor of an erotic magazine to lose her virginity in order to improve the accuracy of her work.

Starring: Mei Kayama (feature debut), directed by Hikari (2x Berlin Film Festival winner for “37 Seconds”)

Online via Netflix: Jan 31



