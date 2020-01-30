5 ways to care for your dog’s teeth

When it comes to keeping your dog healthy, many owners overlook the importance of oral hygiene.

Since the primary sign of early dental disease is bad breath, it often goes unnoticed because you simply think that bad breath is something dogs just happen to have.

Sure, it’s not minty fresh, but your dog’s breath also shouldn’t be bad enough to make you gag.

Periodontal disease can cause serious health issues for your canine companion, so it’s essential to maintain adequate oral hygiene.

Untreated dental disease can cause tooth loss and lead to painful abscesses and systemic infections throughout your dog’s entire body.

This is always bad news, especially when it comes with an increased risk of permanent jaw damage and heart disease. Both of these have been linked to long-term periodontal disease in dogs.

Here are five tips to keep your dog’s teeth clean.

1. Brush your dog’s teeth

Brushing is excellent to prevent plaque buildup. You don’t need to brush your dog’s teeth daily, although the more often the better.

Most dogs aren’t too fond of the idea at first, but you can easily train your dog to have his teeth brushed the same way you train him to have his nails trimmed.

Tooth brushing may seem strange at first, but it’s truly the best thing you can do to help your pet’s oral health.

Pet friendly toothbrushes and toothpastes in flavors like chicken and bacon make the experience more palatable for your dogs.

2. Wipe your dog’s teeth

If you are unable to brush your dog’s teeth or simply want to switch up your cleaning technique, tooth wipes are a great solution.

Tooth wipes are made to be rubbed against your dog’s teeth to help remove plaque. They work similarly to toothbrushes, but are not able to get into the tiny nooks and crannies that a brush does.

Still, they are a great way to clean your pet’s teeth and are often easier to manage than a toothbrush and toothpaste.

3. Dental treats and chews

Many natural treats made from meat contain enzymes that help promote your pet’s dental health.

Chews like pig’s ear, duck gizzard and chicken strips are a great way to keep your dog both happy and healthy.

There are many synthetic bones and chew toys that are specially designed to strengthen your dog’s gums and teeth.

Ensure you’re providing safe objects for your dog to chew on, as hard objects can cause broken teeth.

4. Dry food is better than soft food

Crunchy kibble is better for your dog’s teeth than soft food, which is more likely to stick to teeth and cause decay.

Choose kibble with a low or non-carbohydrate content since most kibble contains a higher percentage of refined carbohydrates.

Dry dog food can ultimately increase plaque and tartar levels and cause more dental problems than they are supposed to prevent.

PledgeCare’s air-dried raw dog food’s texture helps remove plaque from a dog’s teeth. However, it is very important to clean your pet’s teeth regularly to avoid tartar build-up.

5. Professional cleaning

Although more expensive than the other tips mentioned above, professional teeth cleaning is the best way to maintain your dog’s dental hygiene.

Your veterinarian is experienced in preventing, locating and treating any issues that might go unnoticed by even the most dedicated dog owner.

Thus to best maintain your dog’s dental health, do schedule a visit to your veterinarian for a professional exam.

When to see your Veterinarian

Irrespective of whether you brush your dog’s teeth or not, you should take a look inside his mouth every week or so.

If you notice any of the following dental problems, it’s time to take your dog to the vet:

● Bad breath

● Change in eating or chewing habits

● Pawing the face or mouth

● Depression

● Excessive drooling

● Misaligned or missing teeth

● Discoloured, broken or crooked teeth

● Red, swollen, painful or bleeding gums

● Yellowish-brown tartar along the gum line

● Bumps or growths within the mouth

Let’s keep your pet’s smile bright and happy!

PledgeCare is run by a small dedicated team of wholehearted animal-lovers. Their belief is that all animals deserve better – not only the ones living in your home, but also the strays living in the streets. They operate as a social enterprise and proudly donate a share of their proceeds to local shelters helping animals in need.



