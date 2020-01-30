Calvin Klein’s new ‘CK Everyone’ perfume has a fashion line too

NEW YORK: Calvin Klein is launching a new fragrance, and it comes with a fashion collection.

The lifestyle powerhouse brand is poised to expand its longstanding, unisex ‘CK One’ fragrance pillar with the introduction of “CK Everyone”, an eco-conscious scent made using naturally-sourced ingredients, reports WWD.

An accompanying genderless clothing collection spanning separates such as jeans, hoodies, t-shirts and underwear, is set to follow later this season.

“It’s a collection relevant for the next generation of consumers,” Cheryl Abel-Hodges, chief executive officer of Calvin Klein Inc., told WWD.

“There’s a natural connection when we look at our fragrances and underwear business. Consumers buy cross-category from Calvin, so it made a lot of sense to go to market more powerfully together.”

Created by the perfumer Alberto Morillas, CK Everyone boasts a formula containing 79% naturally-derived ingredients.

The citrus-themed scent includes notes of organic orange oil, blue tea accord and cedarwood.

CK One, which originally launched back in 1994, has garnered cult status in the fragrance world, and is known for its signature zesty scent, featuring green tea accord, mandarin orange, bergamot, and lemon notes, with a musk and amber base.



