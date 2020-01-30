Gopala’s puts a different spin on Indian vegetarian food

Gopala’s Indian vegetarian restaurant is in Brickfields, just a stone’s throw away from the Sentral Monorail station and the YMCA building.

One good thing about it is that Gopala’s is a lot cleaner than most banana leaf or mamak places.

They have a rather extensive menu, with the satay set, claypot yong tau fu, sambal petai, mee goreng, nasi goreng, and mixed vegetable pakora being popular.

Although you can find these dishes in any decent food court, they take on a different expectation in an Indian vegetarian restaurant.

Which is why you might find the mixed vegetable pakora offered here somewhat disappointing.

Gopala’s actually mixes all the chopped vegetables and deep fries it instead of offering different varieties of vegetable pakoras. Theirs is indeed a different interpretation.

You will find the other crowd favourites to be surprisingly good. Although vegetarian, the yong tau foo is as tasty as the real thing, with the soup having a very unique peppery taste.

Again, their version is very different from the normal non-halal version, but in a good way.

The vegetarian satay is also surprisingly delicious, as the peanut sauce has a stronger curry taste.

However the best part is that you don’t have to deal with tendons or fat that are normally a part of eating satay.

The texture is much more consistent and the taste is similar to very tender meat. It will be a revelation for your taste buds.

Gopala’s is definitely the place to go if you want to introduce any of your foreign vegetarian friends to this famous local dish.

Your dinner will normally average about RM30+, which is not exactly cheap, but vegetarian food is never cheaper than non-vegetarian food anyway.

All things considered, Gopala’s is a decent place to go to for a different take on vegetarian fare.

Address

59 Jalan Thambipillay

50470 Kuala Lumpur

GPS: 3.131999, 101.687683

Tel: 012-351 3713

Read the original article here.

Trying to influence your cravings since 2005, Kar Yeong was Guest Judge on Versus 1001 Rasa Baba’s 2018, R.AGE Food Fight Judge 2015 and NTV7 Foodie Blogger 2014. To read more about Kar Yeong’s food journeys, visit his blog at www.KYSpeaks.com



