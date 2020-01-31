Meet Tilah and Tango, the Boxers from Sri Lanka

Despite how big and hefty they look, Boxers Tilah and Tango are the sweetest, most gentle “canine giants” around.

They belong to Chaidhanya Thilakeshwaran and her family who live in Sri Lanka. Chaidhanya is currently a third-year student of veterinary science at Universiti Putra Malaysia.

How does one tell these two apart? Tilah has white markings on her face and is the 10-year-old mother to Tango, a five-year-old male with a black muzzle.

Unused to having Chaidhanya away for so long, the two were understandably happy to see her when she returned home during a semester break.

Chaidhanya says, “When I went back home once after six months, I surprised them. Tango gently walked towards me and slowly placed his head on my shoulder.

“It was as though he was asking me, ‘Where have you been?'”

Chaidhanya says that Tilah has a habit of just plopping down on the road during her walks.

In a battle of wills, Tilah wins hands, or rather paws down, as despite repeated pleas for her to get up and continue walking, she just won’t budge.

“The only way to get her home at all is to literally pick up all 25kg of doggo and carry her back.

“I miss them both so much,” Chaidhanya says of this adorable mother and son.

TELL US ABOUT YOUR PET: FMT Lifestyle readers are invited to send in pictures (landscape format) and a short video (if any) of their furry, scaly or feathery friends to [email protected]. Don’t forget to include details like your pet’s name, age, breed and a short story about them.



