HBO releases new miniseries, ‘The Plot Against America’

NEW YORK: Winona Ryder (“Stranger Things”) and John Turturro (“The Name of the Rose”) will top the bill in the adaptation of Philip Roth’s alternate history novel, whose first episode will air on March 16 on HBO in the US.

Hot on the heels of “The Man in the High Castle,” which recently ended on Amazon Prime Video, HBO is launching another rewrite of the history of WWII, which has been produced by David Simon, the creator of “The Wire.”

“The Plot Against America,” which has been adapted from the eponymous 2004 alternate history novel by Philip Roth, explores what might have happened in the US if the aviator and Nazi sympathiser Charles Lindbergh had defeated Franklin D Roosevelt in the presidential election of 1940.

The miniseries follows a Jewish family in New Jersey and the rise of fascism in the country, which is accompanied by a wave of antisemitism that puts the lives of American Jews at risk.

Comprising six episodes, the miniseries was co-produced by the author Philip Roth alongside the series creators, screenplay writers and producers David Simon and Ed Burns (“The Deuce,” “The Wire”).

Winona Ryder, John Turturro, Zoe Kazan (“The Ballad of Buster Scruggs”), Morgan Spector (“Homeland,” “Boardwalk Empire”), Ben Cole (“Hunters”, “Sense8”), Anthony Boyle (“Harry Potter and the Cursed Child”) and David Krumholtz (“The Deuce”) all feature in the cast.



