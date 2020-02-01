Liam Gallagher releases EP, video starring MU’s Eric Cantona

LONDON: British musician Liam Gallagher has unleashed a surprise live EP, along with an accompanying video for one of the tracks, much to the delight of his fans.

The record – titled “Acoustic Sessions Friday” – features stripped-backed versions of songs from his latest album, “Why Me? Why Not?” alongside some classic Oasis tracks such as “Stand By Me” and “Cast No Shadow”.

Overall, the EP comprises eight songs, including seven songs Gallagher recorded during his MTV Unplugged broadcast from Hull City Hall in the UK in September 2019, with the EP now available for download on streaming services.

To boot, Gallagher today also released a new video for “Once” – a “Why Me? Why Not” track that appears in its original demo form on the EP – with the clip starring Manchester United legend Eric Cantona.

Commenting on Cantona’s casting in the video – which sees the former Manchester United star passionately singing the track as he wanders through his vast palace – Gallagher tweeted out on social media that he was “absolutely thrilled” to have him featured and that it was the perfect fit.

“Songs like this don’t come around very often and neither do football players like him,” he wrote (via NME).



