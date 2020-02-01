Samsung fans can pre-order yet-to-be-revealed new Galaxy

Despite Samsung’s latest flagship devices not being unveiled until Feb 11, the company has already opened up reservations to pre-order the “next Galaxy.”

With Samsung’s next Unpacked event just a few weeks away, the company has already begun taking a roll call of who’s interested in getting one of the company’s upcoming Galaxy flagship smartphones.

Customers can now register online to get pre-order access.

Two phones are expected to be announced at the conference, the next generation of the Galaxy S series as well as a clamshell flip phone with a folding display.

Both were hinted at in a teaser video published earlier this month.

Other hardware that could make an appearance but has not been confirmed is an updated set of Galaxy Buds and a new smart home device.

When pre-ordering opens up for the smartphones, those who signed up online will be notified immediately.

Samsung’s Unpacked event is scheduled to take place on Feb 11 at 11am PST.



