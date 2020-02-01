Samsung fans can pre-order yet-to-be-revealed new Galaxy

By
AFP Relaxnews
-
Samsung is inviting interested customers to register to receive a notification when the next Galaxy device is available. © Courtesy of Samsung

Despite Samsung’s latest flagship devices not being unveiled until Feb 11, the company has already opened up reservations to pre-order the “next Galaxy.”

With Samsung’s next Unpacked event just a few weeks away, the company has already begun taking a roll call of who’s interested in getting one of the company’s upcoming Galaxy flagship smartphones.

Customers can now register online to get pre-order access.

Two phones are expected to be announced at the conference, the next generation of the Galaxy S series as well as a clamshell flip phone with a folding display.

Both were hinted at in a teaser video published earlier this month.

Other hardware that could make an appearance but has not been confirmed is an updated set of Galaxy Buds and a new smart home device.

When pre-ordering opens up for the smartphones, those who signed up online will be notified immediately.

Samsung’s Unpacked event is scheduled to take place on Feb 11 at 11am PST.


RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR