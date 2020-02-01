Xbox, Nike, and ‘Madden NFL’ team up for special edition items

MIAMI: A custom Nike x Madden NFL 20 Xbox One X and a pair of Nike x Madden NFL 20 Air Max 90s sneakers are being offered as the winner’s prize in a social media competition.

Sportswear brand Nike, Microsoft’s video game division Xbox, and video game developer and publisher Electronic Arts are teaming up over a pair of Nike x Madden NFL 20 promotional items.

“Madden NFL 20” is the latest in an annualised series of licensed NFL sports games, and with 2020’s Super Bowl LIV taking place on Feb 2, the three companies are hosting a Twitter sweepstake using the hashtag #NikeMaddenNFL20XboxSweepstakes.

One winner will receive the custom Nike x Madden NFL Xbox One X, two custom Xbox One controllers to go with it, a pair of Nike x Madden NFL 20 Air Max 90s, and a copy of “Madden NFL 20.”

Beginning at 8am PST on Friday, Jan 31, the competition runs through the week after the Super Bowl, finishing at 7pm PST on Jan 8.

Rather than restricting entrants to US residents, Xbox has opened the sweepstakes to legal residents of any Xbox Live-supported region.

With the Super Bowl event taking place in Miami, Florida, the host city’s Nike store is also hosting a raffle for extra pairs of the special edition Air Max 90s.

Xbox previously collaborated with the NFL in 2017 to offer team logos as part of its customisable Xbox One controller programme.



