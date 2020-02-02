10 dog groomers in Klang Valley you should check out

In this article is a list of 10 dog groomers in the Klang Valley, some of which accommodate not just your pets’ comfort but also your busy schedule.

1. Poozie n’ Beach

Besides being a popular pet café and pet-sitting service, Poozie n’ Beach also provides amazing grooming services for your furkids.

Poozie n’ Beach is also the only physical location that stocks PledgeCare air-dried dog food on their shelves.

Poozie n’ Beach

C-GF-06 Sunway Nexis Kota Damansara

Jalan PJU 5/1, 47810

Petaling Jaya

Contact: 03-7497 9497, 010-299 9745

2. Hiro Pets Grooming and Training

This spot provides grooming as well as basic training services. Hiro has been grooming pets for the past three years, more dogs than cats. His most interesting experience is grooming an Afghanistan hound.

Fun fact: Hiro used to be a parrot trainer in Thailand.

Hiro Pets Grooming and Training

26 Jalan SS2/68

47300 Petaling Jaya.

Contact: 011-1777 0085

3. Paws On The Run

The top priorities of Paws On The Run are convenience and pets’ comfort. All groomers here have anything between two to 30 years’ experience.

The grooming truck is equipped with an air-conditioner, sink, blower and hairdryer.

Paws On The Run currently have four mobile grooming trucks and take in pre-orders for private events if you are interested to throw a party for your furkids.

Locations covered: Klang Valley

Contact: 012-698 4959

4. Yin Mobile Pets Grooming Service

Yin has been in the game for seven years now and has experience grooming different dogs; puppies, senior dogs, ill and disabled dogs.

With that experience, Yin identifies and reports any signs of abnormalities in dogs found during the grooming session. You can also find her licenses and certificates on her Facebook page.

Locations covered: Mont Kiara, Desa Sri Hartamas, Bangsar, Damansara Heights.

Contact: 017-876 1102, [email protected]

5. Dogtor Greg Pet Grooming

With eight years’ experience in pet grooming, Greg’s clients often describe him as patient and gentle.

You can also send him enquiries about pet dental health and the services he provides on dental health for pets.

Locations covered: Klang Valley, outskirts and selected neighbouring cities.

Contact: 016-351 1280

6. Letoro Grooming

This grooming salon has expertly trained specialists working in a calm and relaxed environment.

Letoro Grooming works on appointment only basis in order to keep the salon as stress-free as possible.

Letoro Grooming (Puchong branch)

Lot 4211A, Taman Paik Siong

7 1/2 miles, Jalan Puchong

47100 Puchong, Selangor

Letoro Grooming (Bandar Puteri branch)

72G, Jalan Puteri 5/5

Bandar Puteri, Puchong

47100 Puchong, Selangor.

Contact: 016-277 0507

7. Pets Grooming Hotel

Be it a basic grooming or a whole new look, the professional dog groomers here will do the best for your dogs.

For hygiene purposes, PGH has a strict control on fleas, ticks and mites as they make sure their grooming salon get disinfected twice a day.

Pets Grooming Hotel

GF-22A, The Main Place

Jalan USJ 21/10

47640 Subang Jaya

Contact: 010-203 6088

8. Furball Haven

Furball Haven was founded by Cecilia and Amanda, who left their corporate jobs to fulfil their dream of beautifying their furkids.

In order to provide a relaxing and non-stress grooming experience, your furkids are allowed to run freely provided they are friendly and not aggressive towards others.

Furball Haven

No. 14-2 (Second Floor)

Jalan 28/70A

Desa Sri Hartamas

Kuala Lumpur.

Contact: 018-205 6330 / 03-2856 0495

9. FURIIStyle

Located in a pet-friendly park, their award-winning groomers can give you professional advice on style and grooming for your furkid.

They also have a Micro-nano-bubble Spa. The SPA treatment aids in removing trapped dirt and oil, deep-cleanses pores, deodorises and reduces fur shedding, giving your furkids healthier, resilient skin and softer fur.

FURIIStyle

Lot 1, The Buzzar Twentyfive.7

Sales Property Gallery Lot 43495 Persiaran

42500 Selangor.

Contact: 013- 778 0885

10. Impero Pet

Located in pet friendly Plaza Arkadia, they provide professional grooming by their experienced and certified groomers. They also operate a pet spa.

Bonus point: Pickup and delivery services are available.

Impero Pet

Block E-G-16

Plaza Arkadia

No 3, Jalan Intisari Perdana

Desa Parkcity

52200 Kuala Lumpur

Contact: 03-6411 8266 / 012-231 9982

