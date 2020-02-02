Yves Saint Laurent presents ‘flashy’ Black Opium Neon

PARIS: Yves Saint Laurent Beauty is presenting “Black Opium Neon,” a luminous and headily contrasting version of the coffee-rich fragrance, “Black Opium,” which launched more than five years ago.

Even more daring than its predecessor, this new olfactory adventure is available in several formats from Yves Saint Laurent Beauty approved perfumeries and online on Yslbeautyus.com.

Yves Saint Laurent’s most transgressive fragrance, the spicy oriental “Opium” was reinvented nearly four decades after its initial launch as an addictive, sexy and rock and roll-inspired fragrance marked by the energising aroma of black coffee.

Born in 2014, “Black Opium,” which has since become a fragrance classic, is currently available in eau de toilette, eau de parfum and eau de parfum intense versions.

Now the opening weeks of 2020 have been marked by the emergence of a new version of this daring fragrance, “Black Opium Neon,” which spotlights a major trend in the worlds of fashion and makeup.

Following on from an intense jolt of coffee, Yves Saint Laurent Beauty has come up with a perfume to evoke a surprisingly luminous moment in the evening sky.

Composed by perfumers Nathalie Lorson, Marie Salamagne, Olivier Cresp, and Honorine Blanc, the new eau de parfum offers notes of dragon fruit, which give the fragrance its vibrant colour, combined with mandarin orange, citron, sambac jasmine, and orange blossom, before closing with a distinctive accord of coffee enveloped in musk and vanilla absolute.

“We wanted to stop time and capture that moment when day gives way to night and the urban sky is tinged with intense fuchsia pink… reinventing Black Opium’s addictive power with a flash of coloured light that transcends the mystery of the night.

“The radiance of orange blossom and mesmerising dragon fruit bring a new, vibrant, and ultra-feminine energy to black coffee, which is the fragrance’s signature scent,” explain the four perfumers.

Represented by Zoë Kravitz in a campaign by Tyrone Lebon, the eau de parfum “Black Opium Neon” is available in two formats: 30 ml and 75 ml.



