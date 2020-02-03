How animals spread viruses to humans

In 2017, an outbreak of swine flu took place in Maryland, US, when attendees at a country fair contracted the flu from pen of pigs at the fair.

Generally, sick animals don’t affect humans, but when this does happen, the interspecies transmission can cause possibly lethal epidemics.

Viruses are organic parasites that infect both plants and animals alike. To spread their reach, they have to undergo three stages: contact with a potential host, infection and replication and spread to other hosts.

Taking the common flu as an example, the flu virus starts of by finding a host and heads straight for their respiratory tract.

For its continued survival, a virus must quickly infect the host before the immune system detects its presence and destroys it.

To stay alive long enough, viruses have evolved special features depending on their host species.

For human flu viruses, they are coated with proteins that bind with matching receptors in human respiratory cells.

After infiltrating a cell, the virus then commandeers the host cell as a factory to replicate its own genetic material.

If the virus hides from or resists the immune system, there will be enough time for it to infect even more cells.

Once that stage has been reached, the flu will then move onto a new host, spreading through a spray of bodily fluid via sneezing or coughing.

Amazingly, coughing on a plant or even your pet will bring the virus in contact with a new species.

The virus will try to infect them too but often, it fails because the genes of a plant or an animal are far more different from a human’s.

For example, a human virus trying to infect a cactus’ cell is an impossible task.

However, over time, some viruses can develop mutations that can prove either harmless or harmful or helpful to the cell.

This allows viruses to better infect new species and these mutations become more common over time.

If a virus is used to infecting a mammal, jumping to a human will not require many mutations. A virus from a monkey will barely require any mutation to jump to a human, for that matter.

The human immune system is thankfully capable of busting new viruses, but the virus still remains dangerous as it’s still capable of spreading from one species to another.

While they gestate inside two host species, the virus has an increased chance of mutating into a more dangerous variant.

Despite the best efforts of scientists, it is not easy to predict when the next outbreak will happen as there are just so many viruses yet to be discovered.

Researchers are working hard to study these viruses and monitor their population, as well as develop vaccines and quarantine procedures to limit the spread of disease.

With fears of the Wuhan coronavirus spreading across the globe, you can only hope that scientists will soon find a way to contain and fight this disease.



