Lee launches environmentally friendly ‘Indigood’ denim line

KANSAS: Denim brand Lee is championing sustainability with the launch of a new global platform.

The US label has unveiled “For A World That Works”, a platform that spotlights the three major focus areas of people, the planet and solutions. The platform will expand globally over the next few months.

The “All People” focus sees Lee prioritise the health, safety and well-being of its workers, as well as encouraging them to volunteer at organisations and for causes “that will make a positive impact on the world.”

In the “Our Planet” section, the brand lays out its commitment to pursuing sustainable solutions in the development and production of its products, highlighting cleaner energy, waste reduction and water conservation specifically.

Finally, in a section marked “Everything We Do”, the brand explores innovative design solutions combining technology-enabled eco-conscious design and manufacturing.

“As one of the most iconic denim brands in the world, the Lee brand understands its responsibility to help lead our industry toward a better future,” said Chris Waldeck, EVP and Global Brand President, Lee, in a statement.

“Our new sustainability platform is the roadmap that will guide our actions and help drive meaningful progress toward more positive environmental and social impacts.”

Lee is also introducing a new signature denim collection that is made without using water as part of the dyeing process.

Dubbed “Indigood Denim”, the pieces are fabricated using a foam dye applicator, which removes the need to use water, as well as cutting the chemicals required by 89%.

And this spring, the label plans to launch a compostable “Back to Nature” jean in select markets.



