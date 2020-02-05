Coach’s CitySole footwear line features JLo, Michael Jordan

MANHATTAN: Jennifer Lopez and Michael B Jordan are putting their best foot forward in Coach’s new footwear campaign.

The heritage fashion brand has unveiled its new Coach “CitySole” shoe collection of three different sneaker styles.

The shoes blend American sportswear aesthetics with the brand’s proprietary CitySole technology, which is designed to boost comfort and flexibility, while minimising impact and weight.

The trio of styles includes the CitySole Court, a nod to the classic basketball sneaker, the CitySole Runner, inspired by the silhouettes of running shoes, and the CitySole Lowline – a fresh take on a classic minimalist low-top shoe.

“When you grow up in New York, sneakers are such a big part of your lifestyle because you have to pound the pavement,” said Lopez, who is pictured wearing the CitySole Court with animal print trim as part of the brand’s Spring 2020 campaign.

“Coach CitySole is perfect for my lifestyle – I’m a dancer, and I’m always on the go and they’re very versatile. They can be dressed up and dressed down, and can be functional but also super fashionable.”

“Sneakers are a wardrobe staple for me,” said Jordan, who also wears the Court in the campaign, in shades of grey-blue.

“As someone who grew up around New York and is constantly on the go, Coach CitySole’s blend of fashion and comfort is the right balance for an everyday sneaker-wearer like me.”

The campaign was shot by the photographer Juergen Teller in New York – the city that Tapestry-owned Coach has called home since 1941.

A series of short film vignettes directed by Danielle Nemet accompanies the images, focusing on real New Yorkers making their way through the city.

Lopez was announced as the new global face of Coach last November, while Jordan has held the role for over a year.



