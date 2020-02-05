Lambert announces new album with slinky number ‘Roses’

LOS ANGELES: Lambert revealed that he was collaborating with legendary guitarist Nile Rodgers on “Roses” back in January.

The ’70s rock-inspired number finds Lambert asking for his lover’s attention, crooning “You left your hat on the window sill / You’re coming back, yeah you always will” over Rodgers’ signature guitar licks.

This is not the first time that the Queen frontman teams up with Rodgers, as the pair previously collaborated for “Shady” off the deluxe edition of Lambert’s 2012 sophomore album, “Trespassing.”

“Roses” is one of the 13 “slinky numbers to catch a vibe to” that will appear on Lambert’s forthcoming fourth studio album, “Velvet.”

The follow-up to 2015’s “The Original High” will also feature the previously shared singles “Superpower,” “Comin in Hot” and “Feel Something.”

In addition to gearing up towards the release of his new album, Lambert will be performing with Queen and Alice Cooper for the benefit concert Fire Fight Australia, which will be held on February 27 at Sydney’s ANZ Stadium.

In between Queen’s “Rhapsody Tour” across Europe, the singer-songwriter will fly back to the US for a three-night residency at the Venetian Theatre in Las Vegas.

The mini residency, dubbed “Velvet” in reference to Lambert’s new album, will be held on April 22, 24 and 25 – with tickets going on sale on February 8 at 10 am PST.

Lambert will also support his fourth studio opus with an extensive European tour, kicking off on Aug 30 for the Manchester Gay Pride festival and concluding on Sept 12 in Helsinki, Finland.

Ahead of Lambert’s busy touring plans, discover his latest collaboration with Rodgers:



