This Valentine’s, dine and dazzle your beloved at Element KL

KUALA LUMPUR: It is nearly that time of the year again. Love is in the air with hearts and little cherubs invading stores once more. Valentine’s Day is upon us so do show your love for your sweetheart by treating her to a fantastic meal.

Element Kuala Lumpur may just be the perfect spot for a private evening with your beloved. With its commanding view of the Kuala Lumpur skyline and the modern ambience of Trace restaurant, it will most certainly be a meal to enjoy.

Trace’s exquisite menu, themed “Love in the Air”, naturally comes with a candlelight setting. Consisting of modern fusion food with hints of rusticity, the delicacies are part of a luxurious five-course meal.

Each dish is beautifully crafted and is definitely Instagram-worthy to share with your family and friends.

Starting off your meal is the Salmon fillet Amuse-bouche, where the portion of well-cooked fish comes with mango salsa, fish roe and saffron sauce. The Salmon pairs well with the fruity salsa and the subtle flavours of the saffron sauce.

Following this is the entrée of Chicken Roulade and Ricotta with white honey truffle. The roulade is a generous portion of chicken with a lip-smacking apple fennel green chutney.

Enjoy the full taste of the roulade by dipping it into the chutney and then savour the explosion of tastes in your mouth.

Every bite you take of the grilled sourdough bread adorned with ricotta releases delicate flavour. You will fall in love at first bite. The cheese and bread go delightfully well with the accompanying white honey truffle.

What’s better than to follow the entrées with a delicious soup?

While Mushroom soups are a staple in most restaurants, Trace’s version leaves an unforgettable impression on you. A beautifully designed dish, the soup, Cèpes foam and truffle oil are carefully arranged to resemble a beautiful seaside.

It also tastes as good as it looks, being thick and creamy with generous amounts of sliced mushrooms.

After the hot soup, cool your tongue with a chilled Mango Sorbet.

Soft and cold, the sorbet will melt in your mouth in seconds to leave a sweet taste. Do be sure to mix the sorbet with the crumbs to add a satisfying crunch.

The grand main course consists of oyster, Wagyu beef tenderloin and rack of lamb. Start with the oyster, cooked in a Mornay sauce. Delightfully cheesy and creamy, the sauce complements the fresh oyster so well that you will be left craving for more.

The Rack of Lamb consists of a generous portion of meat served with roasted butternut pumpkin.

The meat is so juicy and delightful that you will be tempted to pick the bone clean. Save the best for last with the Wagyu beef tenderloin. Seared before being cooked, it is served medium-rare.

You have not tried a good piece of meat until you have this delicious Wagyu beef in your mouth.

For a sweet ending, dessert comes in a surprisingly large and generous portion.

Enjoy the chocolatey goodness of the Chocolate Sachet Cake, which is moist and luscious on its own. The layers of chocolate in between the cake will fill your mouth with brown sweetness.

Then tuck into the Raspberry White Chocolate Mousse, which combines the light taste of white chocolate with a fruity raspberry. It is an amazing and delicious dessert that really suits the theme of Valentine’s.

In addition, there is a large chunk of chocolate that you really have to share with your partner, as it is a mountain to eat by yourself.

This meal is only available on Valentine’s Day, Friday, Feb 14 from 6.30pm to 10.30pm.

“Love in the Air” is available at RM388 nett per couple and for an additional RM100, you can secure a window seat with a beautiful view of the night skyline.

So make this Valentine’s a night to remember for years to come by treating your sweetheart to a feast of luxury, overlooking the glimmering city below.

To make reservations, e-mail [email protected] or call 603-2771 3388.



