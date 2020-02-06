Cadillac unveils 2021 Escalade with swanky curved OLED display

DETROIT: Cadillac has launched its latest rendition of the luxurious Escalade full-size SUV, a model that was first introduced to the world back in 1998.

For the 2021 iteration of the vehicle, owners will have access to more integrated technology than the car has ever seen before.

Most notably, the dash sports an expansive curved OLED display system consisting of three screens offering over 96.5 cm total of diagonal area.

The largest display measures in at 42.92 cm and functions as the infotainment control system.

As this display is the star of the interior, the rest of the space was designed around it to create a “completely fresh, integrated cabin look that seamlessly blends the technology with handcrafted details.”

Owners will be able to choose between eight colour and trim options, one of which is the Gideon Whisper Beige combination that amps up the chicness of the interior with customer-woven fabric.

The model also touts an AKG automotive audio system – which consists of 36 speakers powered by three amplifiers – and the brand’s Super Cruise driver assistance system that “enables hands-free driving on more than 200,000 miles of compatible highways in the United States and Canada.”

The model will be available in five trims: Luxury, Premium Luxury, Platinum Luxury, Sport, and Platinum Sport.

The lattermost system being the option with the most interior and technology features and tools.

The 2021 Cadillac Escalade will go on sale this summer in North America ahead of its launch in other regions later this year.

Though the price has not yet been disclosed, the 2020 version of the model started at US$75,195.



