Chong Kok Kopitiam in Klang is truly ‘muhibbah’

Chong Kok Kopitiam is located just a stone’s throw away from Seraph Awaken, a popular and highly acclaimed hand-crafted coffee house in the Klang Valley.

This Kopitiam is one of the rare types around that truly represents the best of Malaysia – the restaurant is crowded with Chinese, Malays, and Indians on a daily basis, a scene that reminds one of Hai Peng kopitiam in Kemaman, Pahang.

The restaurant serves your typical selection of local coffee, with toast, steamed bread, and half-boiled eggs.

The toast and eggs here are perfectly prepared, with the half-boiled eggs especially on point having been prepared using the “sous vide” method. The coffee too is thick and flavourful.

They also have a few stalls, including one selling nasi lemak, another satay, yet another Nyonya kuih, and more.

However, the best thing about this otherwise unassuming coffee shop is its atmosphere.

You don’t often see this racial mix of Malaysians from all walks of life congregating in the same eatery, often even sharing tables.

Malaysia needs more places like Chong Kok kopitiam.

Chong Kok Kopitiam

5, Jalan Stesen, Kawasan 1

41000 Klang, Selangor

GPS: 3.042631, 101.449515

Tel: 03-3371 0996

Trying to influence your cravings since 2005, Kar Yeong was Guest Judge on Versus 1001 Rasa Baba’s 2018, R.AGE Food Fight Judge 2015 and NTV7 Foodie Blogger 2014. To read more about Kar Yeong’s food journeys, visit his blog at KYspeaks.com.



