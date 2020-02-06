Everything you need to know about the 5G network

A 5G network is one step closer to becoming a reality as it will be commercially rolled out in Malaysia by the third quarter of 2020.

5G technology will also be the “catalytic enabler” of the digital economy, which will benefit the growth of Malaysia’s economy and sustainability.

According to Prime Minister Dr Mahathir Mohamad, the launch of the 5G Malaysia Demonstration Projects in Langkawi recently, marked a significant beginning in Malaysia’s journey towards strengthening its economy to achieve sustainable growth and share the country’s prosperity with the people.

What is a 5G network?

5G is the fifth-generation of mobile networking technology, providing faster speed and more reliable connections on digital devices and gadgets than ever before.

Combining cutting-edge network technology with the latest high-spec devices, a 5G network can provide multitudes of connections faster than current hookups, with average download speeds of around 1GBps expected to be the norm soon.

The 5G network is also expected to supercharge the Internet of Things (IoT) technology, offering the infrastructure needed to hold vast amounts of data for a smarter, more connected world.

How 5G can be deployed efficiently

Take for example, a successful 5G network sharing trial from two major Malaysian telcos, Celcom and Maxis.

Both telcos can achieve download speeds of 1.1Gbps with uploads of over 120Mbps by using two 5G phones with individuals SIM cards from Celcom and Maxis.

During the trial, both telcos were running on a 5G Non-Standalone (NSA) network using the 3.5GHz spectrum.

According to SoyaCincau, both Celcom and Maxis aim to start further active RAN sharing trials on 5G Standalone (SA) by the first quarter of 2020.

A 5G SA network does not need LTE as an anchor and may allow lower latency and higher capacity to accommodate more devices.

With a Multi-Operator Core Network (MOCN), both telcos, except their core network, share the same bandwidth, base station, backhaul and radio controller.

It not only makes deployment cost-effective but also enables more efficient use of the spectrum. This means Celcom users that connect to a Maxis tower, can enjoy similar 5G coverage as Maxis users, and vice versa.

Benefits of 5G network

5G network provides a wide range of features which will benefit all groups of people and the IoT. Some of the benefits are:

Greater speed in transmissions.

Greater capacity.

Reduced latency.

Provide high resolution and larger bandwidth.

Lower battery consumption.

Provide uninterrupted and consistent connectivity.

Besides these advantages, it can also serve as the infrastructure for innovative growth, as well as present new opportunities for industries, society and individuals to advance their digital ambitions, and deliver new and better services.

With 5G technology, people will continue to change the way of doing things in order to achieve greater productivity, as well as boost economic activities and sustainable living.

