Suki Waterhouse lands role in DKNY’s ‘Underneath’ campaign

NEW YORK: Suki Waterhouse has landed a new role as the star of the Spring 2020 DKNY intimates campaign.

The British model and actress embodies understated glamour in the new campaign, which sees her sporting pieces from the brand’s new intimates collection in the comfort of her own home.

In a series of images shot by Sofia Malamute, she can be seen striking a pose in her shower, bedroom and on the staircase.

“Thank you @DKNY for not making me get dressed or leave my house to take this photo,” Waterhouse captioned a photo of herself wearing a black bodysuit from the new series, which she shared with her 1.6 million Instagram followers.

Built on a colour palette of black, grey and white tones and featuring flashes of colour, the new collection balances sporty lines with delicate detailing such as lace, paneling and feminine silhouettes.

Waterhouse is no stranger to high-profile campaigns, having previously modelled for Marc Jacobs, Burberry and H&M, among others.



