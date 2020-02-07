Snuggles: A bundle of loving bossiness

Balvinder’s family will never forget the day they received a text message asking them if they would like to adopt Snuggles.

The little dog’s family was migrating to America and they wanted her to have a home with familiar friends or family. Balvinder was in the “friends” category, but his daughters were top Snuggle fans.

Full of character, cuteness and intelligent bossiness, this Miniature Schnauzer had always been a doggy celebrity in their eyes.

Without hesitating they immediately agreed, brushing aside all concerns about how she will fit in with the family which included a grandma who was against indoor dogs, and their current outdoor-living male Labrador, Peanuts.

To get used to the transition, Snuggles came for several sleepovers before her permanent move. The first visit was chaos as she and Peanuts engaged in territorial disputes. She claimed the indoors as he had the outdoors… but whenever the door opened, all hell broke loose.

They each went nose to nose snarling and barking and causing neighbourhood cats to streak across streets in terror. Grandma was not impressed.

The second visit, armed with internet tips from Caesar Milan, the two met at a nearby park for a long walk before coming back home. This time they warily but quietly accepted each other as pack mates.

Today, because of Snuggles, Peanuts has inched his way into the house too and Grandma has become their best friend who surreptitiously drops pieces of food from the dining table when no one is looking.

What they say about little dogs having the bossiest attitudes is so true with Snuggles. Instead of the family having to train her, she trained them with persistence and diligence.

Rewarding good behaviour with loving welcomes, belly rubs and cuddly snuggles; and reprimanding unfair practices with yowling complaints and strategically laid poop in the middle of the house.

She bosses around all the other dogs she meets, yelping at strange ones and putting familiar ones in their rightful position as No 2…with her as No 1.

Her ability to vocalise her complaints never fails to amuse the family. You know when the other dog has misbehaved when she has an extra long howling and yelping session.

The end of every holiday away from home has become a little brighter for the family now as they look forward to coming home and being welcomed and updated of all Peanuts’s wrongdoings by this little bundle of bossy love.

