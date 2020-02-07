Tripadvisor launches Review Hub for restaurants

MASSACHUSETTS: The American travel advice giant has just launched a new platform for restaurateurs to help them respond to internet users and manage their online reputations.

A key factor in the choice of a restaurant, reviews can also have a major impact on a restaurant owner’s popularity.

At a time when e-reputation management can make or break a business, Tripadvisor has developed a new platform for professionals wishing to respond to reviews, post comments and thank customers for their feedback.

Often criticised by restaurateurs for a lack of transparency in its review publishing system, the American giant has launched a new initiative that should please chefs and owners who would like more control over what is said about their businesses on the web.

At the same time, boosting restaurant professionals’ trust in the content of reviews should also make them a more reliable resource for the general public.

Christened “Review Hub,” the new online platform will not only enable restaurateurs to respond to reviews on Tripadvisor. It will also give them a dashboard to manage content on Google, Facebook, TheFork, Yelp and other services.

According to the Powers of Reviews study conducted by Tripadvisor in May and June 2019, 90% of 23,292 users of the platform, who were surveyed in 12 countries, pay attention to reviews when choosing a restaurant.

Also, 63% are more likely to make a reservation if a restaurant owner takes the time to respond to reviews.



