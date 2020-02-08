Jeep’s Gladiator Mojave gets desert-travel thumbs-up

CHICAGO: Jeep’s 2020 Gladiator Mojave, revealed this week in Chicago, is the first vehicle by the company to earn the brand’s Desert Rated badge of honour.

More specifically, the rating signals that the truck is “the ultimate in high-speed off-road capability and performance while traversing gruelling desert and sand environments.” All Desert Rated vehicles need to satisfy tests in five categories – Ride Control and Stability, Traction, Ground Clearance, Manoeuvrability, and Desert Prowess – to earn the badge.

To accomplish this level of durability and off-road capability, the model has received upgrades to the suspension – including a one-inch lift – and special tuning to the internal bypass shocks. Hydraulic jounce front bumpers, a reinforced frame and stronger axles have also been added to keep the driver and passengers safer in rough and sandy terrains.

All these components and additional elements like 83.82 cm all-terrain tires and “aggressive” front seats come standard with the Mojave trim for the 2020 Gladiator; therefore, the model will come with a 3.6-litre V6 engine, which can put out 285hp of power, and a six-speed manual transmission.

2020 Gladiator models outfitted in the Mojave trim will arrive in Jeep showrooms during the second quarter of this year.



