Thaipusam: A day of spiritual cleansing and celebration for Hindus

PETALING JAYA: Malaysia is a unique country that has embraced its stunning cultural diversity. It is therefore rather commonplace to see communities of different ethnicities and faiths living together in peace and harmony.

Every festival is celebrated with gusto and Malaysians of all stripes join in the joy of the day.

For the Hindu community in Malaysia, Thaipusam is one of the most popular and important religious festivals of the year.

The festival is centred around the worship of the deity Muruga, also known as Subramaniam.

The word “Thaipusam” is the combination of the word “Thai”, which refers to the month of the Tamil calendar in which the festival is held, and “Pusam” which refers to a constellation of three stars.

Thaipusam is always celebrated when there’s a full moon, which can be seen in the month of Thai or between January to February in the Gregorian calendar.

According to Indian astrologists, at this time of the year, the constellation of Pusam will be in its highest position in the heavens.

For Hindus, Thaipusam is a day to cleanse oneself of sins and to repent for any transgressions in the past year.

Before welcoming Thaipusam, devotees fast for one month in order to purify their souls. During this period, only a meal of vegetables is eaten once a day coupled with frequent visits to the temples.

A full 24 hours before Thaipusam begins, devotees observe a complete period of fasting with no meals consumed at all.

The Malaysian Hindu community notably celebrates Thaipusam in Batu Caves, a sacred place for adherents of the faith.

Other places that are sites for Thaipusam festivities are the Arulmigu Balathandayuthapani Temple, also known as the Waterfall Hill Temple, in Penang and the Arulmigu Subramaniyar Kallumalai Temple in Ipoh, Perak.

On Thaipusam day, devotees participate in a procession where the statue of the deity Subramaniam, the youngest child of god Shiva, is carried atop a silver chariot and paraded accompanied with traditional music.

In addition, some devotees take it upon themselves to carry a “kavadi”, an iron frame decorated with flowers, colourful material and fresh fruits mounted onto their shoulders.

This is done as a means to honour and worship their deity Subramaniam.

For a few particularly devout Hindus, they will also pierce metal or iron rods through their skin, tongue, lips or other body parts to purify themselves of sin.

These kavadi-carriers often gather in large numbers and walk together in a trance induced by the rhythm of Indian music called “Thavil vadhyam” and “nadaswaram”.

During the celebrations at Batu Caves, they will ascend the 272 steps to the temple cave entrance before placing the kavadi in front of the shrine of their deity.

As to why coconuts sell like hotcakes during Thaipusam, it is because coconuts, honey and milk are often served to the gods as offerings and to ask for blessings in the near future.



