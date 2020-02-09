Oscar winners for Best Picture of the past 20 years

LOS ANGELES: The following is a list of the best picture Oscar winners from the last 20 years, ahead of Sunday’s 92nd Academy Awards in Hollywood.

This year, nine films are in contention for the top prize: “Ford v Ferrari,” “The Irishman,” “Jojo Rabbit,” “Joker,” “Little Women,” “Marriage Story,” “1917,” “Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood” and “Parasite.”

2019 – “Green Book”

2018 – “The Shape of Water”

2017 – “Moonlight”

2016 – “Spotlight”

2015 – “Birdman”

2014 – “12 Years A Slave”

2013 – “Argo”

2012 – “The Artist”

2011 – “The King’s Speech”

2010 – “The Hurt Locker”

2009 – “Slumdog Millionaire”

2008 – “No Country for Old Men”

2007 – “The Departed”

2006 – “Crash”

2005 – “Million Dollar Baby”

2004 – “The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King”

2003 – “Chicago”

2002 – “A Beautiful Mind”

2001 – “Gladiator”

2000 – “American Beauty”



