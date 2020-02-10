Lily, Naomi and Zendaya are new faces of Bulgari

ROME: Bulgari made a splash at the opening of the New York Fashion Week with a party for the launch of its new collection “B.zero1 Rock”.

It was also an opportunity to present the faces of its new campaign: Lily Aldridge, Naomi Scott, Zendaya, and Kris Wu.

Bringing Latin pizzazz to Fashion Week in the Big Apple, Bulgari brought the house down with a daring and exuberant launch of its “B.zero1 Rock” collection.

However, new jewels were not the only centre of attention at the massive event in in Brooklyn’s Duggal Greenhouse, which also turned a spotlight on the five-star cast of muses chosen by the luxury house for 2020.

Model Lily Aldridge, actresses Zendaya and Naomi Scott, and singer Kris Wu have been selected to feature in the luxury house’s new “Mai Troppo” (“Never too much”) campaign.

Shot on location in the Italian capital by Swedish director and photographer Johan Renck, the campaign is described as “an ode to joy, happiness and the exuberant Roman way of life.”

Let’s not forget that Lily Aldridge is no stranger to the world of Bulgari. The American model has regularly collaborated with the luxury house since 2016, when she was enlisted as an ambassador for the brand.

Bella Hadid and Jasmine Sanders are also among the models who have featured in previous campaigns for Bulgari.



