3 household items that may trigger your child’s allergies

Is your child struggling with allergies lately? If so, it’s time for you to investigate what’s causing it. Studies show that dirty items around your home may be triggering those allergic reactions.

Here are the three main items that you need to clean to get rid of your child’s allergies:

1. Dirty upholstery and carpets

While you might think that your mattress is always protected by your sheets, it’s actually not enough to protect the mattress from unhealthy agents.

These dirty agents include dust mites, fungal spores or mould, bacteria and other types of allergens that may trigger skin rash, respiratory problems and more complications.

Sofas and carpets can contain up to 95,000 bacteria. It’s best to change your child’s bed sheets regularly and deep clean your upholstery for a healthier home environment.

2. Mouldy air-conditioners

You often assume that an air-conditioner unit’s only function is to maintain cool air temperature. However, do note that air-conditioners help keep clean and fresh air circulating.

This means that the air-conditioner itself should be regularly cleaned to prevent dirty air flow, bacteria and viruses from spreading.

It is a necessity to clean your air-conditioner once every three to four months to prevent respiratory allergies. A professional air-conditioner cleaning is highly recommended every year.

3. Bed bugs and mites

Pests might be one of the reasons why skin allergies occur. This can happen due to unhygienic dust and dead skin cells that these pests usually feed on.

Therefore do wash your bed sheets regularly, invest in dust-mite proof pillows and mattress or hire a professional mattress cleaning service to ensure your child is not sleeping with thousands of germs, mites and dust.

Your children and elderly loved ones’ health is important hence they need a clean and healthy home environment.

This article first appeared in Kaodim.

One of Southeast Asia’s fastest growing local services platform, Kaodim connects users to dependable and professional local service providers – fast and hassle-free. With the Kaodim app, users can access professional services for home renovation, office cleaning, and much more.



