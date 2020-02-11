Nissan debuts last Frontier model at Chicago Auto Show

CHICAGO: Nissan debuted the 2020 Frontier, the last third-generation model, at the Chicago Auto Show.

Days before the Chicago Auto Show opened to the public last week, Nissan announced the 2020 Frontier, the last member of its third-generation series.

While this Frontier is the final model of the current generation, it has the “heart” of the next generation: the 2020 Frontier is powered by a fourth-generation powertrain.

Under the hood is a 3.8-litre direct injection V6 paired with a 9-speed automatic transmission – “both of which will be key elements in the next-generation, all-new Frontier coming soon” – that together generate 49hp more power than the previous engine.

An improvement in fuel economy is rumoured to come with the increase in power. More specifications about the model are expected to be revealed as this spring’s on-sale date draws nearer.



