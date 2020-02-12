Janet Jackson announces world tour for new album

LOS ANGELES: The veteran vocalist recently revealed that she will support her forthcoming twelfth studio album, “Black Diamond,” with a 34-date arena tour.

In a statement on Instagram, Jackson opened up about the inspiration behind the long-awaited follow-up to 2015’s “Unbreakable.”

“Black Diamonds are the toughest of all the diamonds, the hardest to cut. I see that as the hardest to hurt or destroy. There is a lot that I have endured.

“I see myself as a Black Diamond in its purest form. I’m a rock, I have ruff edges but I keep moving forward. I want to show you my strength as well as give you strength,” she explained.

Details about “Black Diamond” are still scarce to this date, although the award-winning songstress plans to hit the road in support of the LP as soon as June 24.

The “Black Diamond” world tour will find Jackson performing music from her forthcoming studio album as well as a special performance from her landmark 1989 opus, “Rhythm Nation 1814.”

The album, which celebrated its 30th anniversary last year, was led by chart-topping hits such as “Miss You Much,” “Escapade,” “Black Cat” and “Love Will Never Do (Without You).”

The first leg of the trek will include high-profile concerts in 34 cities across North America, such as New York, Atlanta, Dallas, Los Angeles and Detroit.

While on tour in support of “Black Diamond,” Jackson will also headline New Orleans’ Essence Festival and the Cincinnati Music Festival, which will respectively take place on July 5-7 and July 24-25.

Tickets for the “Black Diamond” World Tour will go on sale to the general public on Feb 13 at 12 pm (PST), while subscribers to Jackson’s mailing list have access to a special pre-sale code from this Tuesday, February 11.



