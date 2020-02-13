NBA star Rui Hachimura is GOAT’s newest ambassador

CULVER CITY: Japanese basketball player Rui Hachimura has scored a deal with the GOAT sneaker platform.

The NBA star and Jordan Brand athlete, who plays for the Washington Wizards, has been tapped to represent the brand both on and off the court.

He will do so throughout the NBA season and ahead of the 2020 Olympics, in which Hachimura will represent Japan.

The two-year partnership will see him sport sneakers and apparel provided by GOAT and work with Jordan Brand to collaborate on footwear models for the star.

“I grew up watching basketball and have been a fan of sneakers since I was a kid,” Hachimura said of his new move in a statement. “GOAT not only gives me access to new releases, but also sneakers from the past – sneakers that I wasn’t able to get as a kid.

“I’m looking forward to elevating my collection over the next few years to show off my style.”

“We’re thrilled to partner with Rui as his passion and talent exemplify greatness on and off the court,” added Eddy Lu, co-founder and CEO of GOAT Group.

“This partnership will allow us to further connect with our global community of basketball and sneaker fans.

“In addition to being one of the most promising rookies, Rui’s influence in Japan and greater Asia Pacific is massive. We look forward to supporting him on a global scale.”

The news comes after GOAT expanded its footwear offering to include contemporary and luxury apparel and accessories at the end of last year.



