Os Pombos still rocking country music 40 years on

In Malaysia, the name Os Pombos is synonymous with country music. That is hardly any wonder as the band has been the local ambassador for country and western music for a whopping 40 years.

In the last few years, Os Pombos have been steadily building a following in the country music revival in Sarawak. They are the featured band at both the Miri Country Music and Siniawan Country Music festivals.

Fondly known as the “Alabama” of Malaysia, Os Pombos is naturally part of the line-up at the upcoming Musicians for Musicians Benefit Concert 2020 on March 15.

They add a crowd-pleasing touch of C&W to the concert at the Mines International Exhibition Centre in Seri Kembangan, Selangor.

The line-up includes founding members Jude (vocalist and rhythm guitar) and Jerry Singho (lead guitar, fiddle and vocals), as well as Peter Paramaraj (bass guitar), Ronald Antony (mandolin), Mark Felix (drums) and Elyssa Navaratnam (vocals).

“It’s a good platform to raise funds for musicians who need help,” Jude says. Along with the rest of the band, he will be dressed in full country get up complete with cowboy hat and bolo tie.

Half the band is already in their 60s but they show no signs of slowing down. It’s evident from the get go just how hardworking and committed Os Pombos are to their music.

Each time before going on stage, there’s a quick meeting to sort out who sings what and in which key and then it’s off to a foot-stomping, hand-clapping set.

“We started out as a three-piece strolling minstrel band at the Melaka Straits Inn,” Jude shares, happily tracing the band’s history to the Portuguese Settlement where the Singho siblings grew up.

After getting the blessing of their then parish priest at St Peter’s Church, Reverend Father Augusto Sendim, the boys were on their way to pursue a life of music.

They have no regrets for the path they have chosen. “It was in fact Father Augusto that gave us our name – “Os Pombos” which means ‘The Doves’,” Jude relates.

The 61-year-old musician says that the band’s prolific career spans numerous line-ups, agents and venues.

Along the way they have been joined by the likes of Bonnie Jeremiah (double bass), Benedict Soosay (steel guitar), Bernie Singho, Ethan Singho, Jeffrey De Souza, Kenny De Costa and Jerry Velu.

Os Pombos played at venues like the Straits Travel Inn at Pudu Raya Hotel, Furama Hotel, Holiday Inn On The Park and Rasa Sayang Penang. But it was at the Federal Hotel that things took a turn down the country road.

“At Federal Hotel, the lobby bar was very quiet, a big change from Holiday Inn where business was good.

The management wanted us to play 60s music, but we had friends from the rigs and embassies who would always talk about country music.

So we wanted to give country music a go for one month,” Jude explains how Os Pombos began doing what they do best these days. “Business started booming and Federal Hotel was very pleased.”

Jude and Jerry were soon approached by Vincent Lloyd after the band played for his wedding. LLoyd wanted to open Catteman’s Inn, a country and western joint, and he wanted the band there.

Jude reveals that after being disappointed by how finances were run – there were no provisions for EPF for musicians – Os Pombos left and went to Milo’s Steakhouse in Seremban.

This was followed by Gold Canyon, before the band set up its own pub in 1983, the Longhorn in Damansara Utama where they performed for almost a decade.

Os Pombos was invited to open a Longhorn branch in Singapore at the Amara Hotel, so the boys went across the causeway to perform there.

“Within a month, business started dropping in KL so we had to come home,” Jude says.

After selling off Longhorn, Os Pombos returned to the hotel scene, playing at Istana Hotel for two years.

They performed on a cruise ship before ending up at Country Barn in Subang Jaya, where their fans got their fill of C&W.

They recorded an English album with BMG, and three songs made it to the number one spot on Radio 4, RTM – East of Nashville, Hurt Me No More and Angel Eyes. Indeed Os Pombos have done it all.

“Back in the Longhorn days, people used to clap even as we walked into the pub,” Peter reminisces, underlining the fact that Os Pombos have accomplished something no other band has – to take country music and make it their own.

The band dreams of heading to Nashville and the Grand Ole Opry. For now, a mini album of gospel and country songs is in the pipeline.

Tickets are priced at RM100 and available at www.airasiaredtix.com. You can also call Edwin on 012 209 8849 or Raj on 019 229 7156.



