Ben Parish: Shy guy who loves being tucked into bed

Some cats have it all – fancy names, superior breeding and the luxury of being lovingly tucked into bed every night.

Well, some cats like Ben Parish, the four-year-old Persian who belongs to Ramizah Ramly, are born under a lucky star.

Sweet-natured and absolutely beautiful, Ben Parish who was named after the actor in the movie The 5th Wave, is unbearably shy around people and will scoot off in a flash at the sight of a stranger.

However, if you have the patience and persistence to sweet talk this little one, he will eventually come around and let you pet him.

According to Ramizah, this shy guy is extremely naughty and comical, often seen tearing around the house at breakneck speeds as he imagines escaping from all sorts of near-death experiences when playing by himself.

He’s also perfected the art of dashing out the door so he can explore his surroundings. However, things have occasionally backfired for poor Ben Parish, and when finding himself inadvertently locked outside, will take to meowing pitifully until someone lets him in.

Once inside, he knows how to get back on the good side of his hoomans by wearing the most pitiful expression as if to say “sorry” for his momentary lack of judgement.

His hooman family falls for this tactic time and again, and before they know it, Ben Parish has made yet another dash for the door.

His sweetest trait however is how he loves to cuddle with Ramizah before bedtime every night. Walking into her room like clockwork, he will jump onto the bed so Ramizah can tuck him in under the blanket. With the air-conditioning on, Ben Parish is ready to settle down to a sound sleep till morning.

It’s one of the things Ramizah looks forward to every time she goes back to her hometown – cuddling with the soft and fluffy Ben Parish in a warm bed every night.

