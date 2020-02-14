Camila Cabello and DaBaby release new video ‘My Oh My’

LOS ANGELES: The “My Oh My” collaboration appears on Cabello’s sophomore album “Romance.”

While the full-length album arrived last December, Cabello recently unveiled the accompanying video for “My Oh My” that was helmed by American filmmaker Dave Meyers.

The black-and-white visual finds Cabello impersonating a glamorous silent movie star of the 1920s as she dons several Marilyn Monroe-inspired garments throughout the clip.

When she grows frustrated at Hollywood’s suffocating studio system, Cabello emancipates herself after running into DaBaby in a bar.

The up-and-coming rapper ends up buying Cabello out of her original studio contract, and the vocalist celebrates her newfound freedom by slashing one of her old film posters with a samurai sword.

“I swear on my life that I’ve been a good girl/Tonight, I don’t wanna be her,” Cabello croons in the Frank Dukes-produced song.

“My Oh My” marks the first collaboration between the “Havana” songstress and DaBaby, who is one of the few guest artists appearing in “Romance.”

Cabello performed her ballad “First Man” at the 62nd Annual Grammy Awardson January 26, 2020.

While the Cuban-American vocalist was nominated for Best Pop Duo/Group Performance for her chart-topping duet “Señorita,” the coveted award went to Lil Nas X’s remix of “Old Town Road” with Billy Ray Cyrus.

In other news, Cabello will make her big screen debut in the forthcoming new adaptation of “Cinderella,” which will hit theaters on February 5, 2021.

The film, directed by “Pitch Perfect” screenwriter Kay Cannon, will also star Missy Elliot, Minnie Driver, John Mulaney, James Corden, Idina Menzel, Pierce Brosnan and Billy Porter among others.

While waiting for “Cinderella,” discover the new accompanying video for “My Oh My” below:



