Glamour queen JLo launches footwear and handbag line

OHIO: Jennifer Lopez is leveraging her fashion capital by launching her own line of footwear and accessories.

The superstar singer and actress has partnered with retailer Designer Brands on a new ‘JLo Jennifer Lopez’ collection of shoes and handbags set to launch this spring.

The line will go on sale online at DSW.com and at DSW Designer Shoe Warehouse stores across the US and Canada.

“Since the beginning of my career, I’ve wanted to do it all – music, mov­ies, and fashion,” Lopez said in a statement.

“There are so many facets to my career, and that’s what I wanted to bring to my collection with DSW.”

She added: “It’s been incredible to build a brand with the talented team at Camuto Group, and with this collection, it’s my hope that people can find shoes they love and express multiple sides of themselves, all while remaining true to their most authentic self.”

Focusing on the themes of empowerment and positivity, the collection will channel Lopez’s signature glamorous style.

There’s no doubt that Lopez is one of the hottest figures in fashion right now.

So far this year she has fronted major campaigns for Versace, Guess, and Coach, as well as taking to the stage for the prestigious 2020 Super Bowl halftime show.

Last year, she made headlines with a catwalk appearance in Milan for Versace’s Spring/Summer 2020 fashion show, launched her 25th fragrance, and was crowned the winner of the ‘Fashion Icon’ award at the CFDA Fashion Awards.



