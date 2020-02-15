Volkswagen to launch network of ultra-fast charging points

WOLFSBURG: Volkswagen is teaming up with E.ON to create a new network of ultra-fast charging points for electric vehicles which will provide enough power for a range of 200 km in just 15 minutes.

The goal of the new project is to create a dense infrastructure of rapid charging points, initially in Germany and then throughout Europe.

Volkswagen and E.ON point out that the new charging points, which are equipped with an innovative battery system, can be powered via the standard power grid.

As such, they will essentially be plug & play, allowing for quick deployment in public spaces, filling stations and motorway rest areas.

The prototype charging points can simultaneously charge two electric vehicles with up to 150 kilowatts of power, thus providing an additional range of around 200 km in just 15 minutes.

Initial testing of the charging points, which will be launched on the German market under the name “E.ON Drive Booster”, is set to begin in the second half of 2020 at six German motorway filling stations.

Volkswagen is not the only automaker developing charging infrastructure. In 2017, the German giant formed a consortium with BMW, Daimler and Ford to set up the Ionity network of ultra-fast charging points.

For its part, Tesla is continuing to optimise its superchargers, which it is installing all over the world. As for Renault, the French manufacturer has recently launched an extensive testing program to evaluate several innovative electric vehicle charging solutions at locations across Europe.



