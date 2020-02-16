10 cool and surprising things to do in Langkawi

Langkawi Island is one of the more famous islands in Malaysia. With its pristine beaches and thoughtful amenities, no wonder Langkawi still attracts tourists and travellers alike.

Underwater World Langkawi

This huge aquarium situated along Cenang Beach houses many types of marine life and small reptiles. Its major attraction however are the African and Rockhopper penguins.

Langkawi Skycab

This cable car brings visitors from the Oriental Village up to the peak of Machincang Mountain, the oldest part of Southeast Asia.

The Langkawi Skycab is also the longest free span mono-cable car apart from the second steepest cable car system in the world.

The view while in the air is astonishing and at the top station, there’s a sky-bridge for adrenaline junkies.

Rabbit-feeding at Oriental Village

Oriental Village has many other attractions apart from being the base station of the Langkawi Skycab. There is a rabbit park here and the entrance is free.

There are many tame rabbits here and visitors are allowed to feed the rabbits provided they pay RM 2 for a cup of pallets/carrot sticks. Visitors are also allowed to hold and carry the rabbits.

Sample local food

Langkawi has a lot of good places to eat like Nasi Dagang Pak Malau. Here you can sample Nasi Dagang with a view of the paddy fields and mountains. This spot is en route to Makam Mahsuri.

If you’re looking for scrumptious grilled fish and other local dishes, head to Jom Ikan Bakar at Padang Mat Sirat. Or try Nasi Campur Kak Tie near Kuah town.

Take a relaxing dip at the hotel’s pool

This might puzzle you as Langkawi has some of the most beautiful beaches. But if you stay at Bayview Hotel Kuah, the closest beach is 30 minutes away by car.

So why not head for the hotel’s pool which offers a panoramic view of the bay at Kuah town, with mountains, islets and ships that you can easily spot.

Kuah Uptown and night market

Kuah is known as the shopping heaven for visitors due to its duty-free status. However, come night time, it’s a zombie town as most shops shut at 9.00pm.

In a bid to attract visitors to stay at Kuah town, the municipal council introduced a bazaar known as Kuah Uptown.

There is also a night market every Wednesday and Saturday. Kuah Uptown has tents selling cheap items like shirts, pants as well as alfresco dining.

Beaches

Being an island paradise, albeit a little too developed, Langkawi has a lot of pristine beaches to satisfy “vitamin-sea” cravings.

If you’re looking for a trip of beach with many cheap motels and hotels, bars and a little bit of nightlife, Cenang beach is the place to go.

Another beautiful spot is Tanjung Rhu beach. There are no nightlife here but the beaches are wide and pristine, and the waters crystal clear.

Langkawi Wildlife Park

Located 8.5 km from Kuah Town, the wildlife park will be a hit among kids and adults. Here, visitors will be taught about the many kinds of wildlife that call the park their home.

Apart from that, visitors are also allowed to interact with the animals and feed them.

Perdana Quay

Perdana Quay at Telaga Harbour Park is en route to the Langkawi Skycab. There are a lot of boats and yachts at this marina. There are also cafes and restaurants overlooking the marina.

This is the best place for photos and to sip some coffee while overlooking the properties of the rich.

Kompleks Haji Ismail Group

Imported chocolates are cheap here because Langkawi is a duty-free island. One of the places to go for a chocolate shopping spree is Kompleks HiG at Kuah town.

A rival duty free shop sells the same at RM5.70. If you’re planning to go to Kompleks HiG, better go early in the morning as the crowd can become something crazy in the afternoons.

Khai and wife Amira are Malaysian travel bloggers who blog at Kaki Jalans. Their travels have taken them to almost all the countries in Asean and five countries in Europe. They are still actively travelling and adding to this list.



