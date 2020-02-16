10 reasons why the new Mitsubishi Triton is a champion

The pick-up truck market was challenging last year, but the new Triton from Mitsubishi Motors Malaysia (Mitsubishi) is tough enough to rise to the occasion.

This vehicle was first shown in Malaysia at the Kuala Lumpur International Motor Show 2018, and is a major driving force for the company’s success last year.

Here are 10 reasons why it’s one of the most important vehicles in its segment.

1. Pick-ups are on the downtrend but the new Triton got more popular

The pick-up truck segment in Malaysia shrunk by a sizeable 21% last year. That’s a major dip in volume for any segment.

There are only a handful of pick-up truck offerings in Malaysia, so a big reduction in total volume can make or break a manufacturer. Yet despite fewer pick-ups being sold throughout 2019, the Triton’s sales grew.

2. Fastest growing truck in its segment

Gaining market share is always a tough task, but the new Triton managed a pretty significant increase. In 2019, it held 16.5% of the market, up 3.8% over 2018.

It also contributed 71.2% to the company’s overall business, making it the most important product in Mitsubishi’s stable.

3. No drop in top-class customer satisfaction

Sometimes when a company starts selling more vehicles, they may stumble in taking care of their customers.

But according to J D Power’s 2019 Malaysia Customer Service Index mass market study, Mitsubishi retained their number one spot. They’ve been in the top three spots for the last five years.

4. After-sales satisfaction hasn’t suffered

Similarly, selling so many new cars can sometimes lead to a drop in after-sales performance. Having too many vehicles and not enough bays, staff or parts can lead to some very angry customers.

Some brands are facing this situation. Mitsubishi though, has planned accordingly and J D Power’s Sales Satisfaction Index study places them at number two. The study measures car owners’ satisfaction and experience at authorised service centres.

5. The new Triton offers advanced safety at a reasonable price

The pick-up truck segment usually falls behind in terms of safety equipment compared to passenger cars. But last year, Mitsubishi became the first Japanese brand to offer active safety features.

The Adventure X variant comes with Forward Collision Mitigation, Blind Spot Monitoring, Rear Cross Traffic Alert and more. And it is still reasonably priced despite these segment rarities.

6. They didn’t wait to improve the line-up

Normally, if a product is doing reasonably well, manufacturers may hold off on upgrades or further expansion of the product line-up.

With the new Triton, Mitsubishi added new accessories to the Adventure X and AT Premium models within a year or so of launch.

Not only that, but they also launched the lo-rider Triton Quest and the limited edition Triton Knight variant by the end of 2019.

7. Still the best warranty in its class

Trucks regularly get put through abuse by their owners. To be fair, that’s what they’re engineered for.

It takes a certain confidence in your product to say it’s tough enough to go through 200,000 kilometres of this typical abuse.

Mitsubishi continues to be the only manufacturer in Malaysia to offer this high mileage, five-year warranty on the new Triton.

8. It’s genuinely good looking

The first Triton had a unique, curvy body shape and the second Triton did little to change that. Some liked it, some didn’t. It was polarizing, for sure.

But the new Triton is genuinely a good-looking truck. They’ve styled it with a more angular look this time around and it’s clearly resonating with a lot of customers.

9. Reasonable running costs

It is always a question asked by every potential buyer. The overall running cost is proven to be reasonable and it is easy to verify this on the Mitsubishi Triton owners Facebook page where plenty of information is shared.

10. Record wins at the Dakar

The new Triton has had years of experience in many rough terrains around the globe. Closer to home, it has had numerous runs at the yearly Borneo Safari without a hitch.

But the roughest off-road event in the world has not deterred the tough and reliable nature of the Triton.

At the Dakar Rally, the Mitsubishi Triton has been a real champion with a Guinness World Record of 12 wins at this gruelling rally. Which other pickup truck can lay claim to this fame?

This article is powered by DS&F. For more automotive updates, follow DS&F on Facebook and Instagram.



