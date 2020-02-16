A prawn-pork combo at Yi Pin Seafood Bak Kut Teh in Klang

NON-HALAL: Yi Pin Seafood Bak Kut Teh is located near Peng Heong Paikut in Klang. Yi Pin took over the space that was previously occupied by another Bak Kut Teh shop by the name of 石头肉骨茶, which roughly translates to Rock Bak Kut Teh.

Yi Pin Seafood Bak Kut Teh is a corner shop a stone’s throw from Masjid Bandar Diraja Klang.

The order this time consisted of a single portion of Bak Kut Teh with seafood, specifically prawns. It would have been nice to have had lala as well, but it’s not always available.

The prawns were top notch – fresh, flavourful, and together with the spicy herbal soup, made for a good, sumptuous meal.

The fatty, three-layered pork held its own too. It was perhaps a little better than the version at Hon Kee but the clear favourite was the lala bak kut the at Yun Heng.

At RM28 for a satisfying portion of pork and five decent-sized prawns, the food here is pretty good value as well.

Yi Pin Seafood Bak Kut Teh is open for lunch as well as dinner, and offers other dishes ala “tai chao” style in addition to Bak Kut Teh.

Yi Pin Bak Kut Teh (Non-halal restaurant)

21, Lorong Gudang Nanas 2

Kawasan 18

41400 Klang

Selangor

GPS: 3.049213, 101.444402

Trying to influence your cravings since 2005, Kar Yeong was Guest Judge on Versus 1001 Rasa Baba’s 2018, R.AGE Food Fight Judge 2015 and NTV7 Foodie Blogger 2014. To read more about Kar Yeong’s food journeys, visit his blog at KYspeaks.com.



