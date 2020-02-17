BTS to work with Troye Sivan and Sia for ‘Map of the Soul: 7’

SEOUL: The South Korean boy band is gearing up for the release of their seventh studio album, “Map of the Soul: 7,” due on Feb 21.

Their management company Big Hit Entertainment has recently unveiled the twenty songs that will be part of the much-anticipated follow-up to 2019’s “Map of the Soul: Persona.”

The tracklist includes the previously-issued “Interlude: Shadow,” “Outro: Ego,” and “Black Swan,” as well as fans’ favourites from their last studio album.

Among them are “Intro: Persona,” “Mikrokosmos,” Make It Right,” “Jamais Vu,” “Dionysus” and their chart-topping “Boy with Luv” featuring Halsey.

“Map of the Soul: 7” will also feature two upcoming collaborations with Troye Sivan and Sia, respectively entitled “Louder Than Bombs” and “ON.”

Sivan notably penned “Louder Than Bombs” with the South Korean septet and Canadian singer-songwriter Allie X, while Bram Inscore was on production duties.

Sia will appear in a special digital-only version of “ON,” which will not be included in physical copies of BTS’ seventh studio album.

Big Hit Entertainment also shared a visual timeline for the full-length via Entertainment Weekly, which culminates in the release of “Map of the Soul: 7” on Feb 21 and the accompanying music video for “ON” on Feb 28.

In other news, BTS will soon embark on an extensive North American stadium tour in support of their upcoming new album.

The 15-date trek will kick off on April 25 at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, California, with additional shows planned in Los Angeles, Orlando, Dallas, Atlanta and Washington DC.

Last year, Big Hit Entertainment revealed that the band’s “Love Yourself: Speak Yourself” mega tour drew a total audience of more than two million at 62 shows in 23 cities.



