Meet Kutty, the youngest son of the Pushparani family

Kutty means “tiny” or “small” in Tamil. It also describes one who is the youngest in the family. That’s how a small and black furball that looked more like a bear cub than a month-old puppy, got his name.

According to Dinesh Pushparani, the tiny and fluffy Kutty was a gift from his uncle. The little one was so anxious in the car, he puked in the cardboard box he was in.

But that was nine years ago when Kutty, a male mix-breed, officially became the last “child” in Dinesh’s family.

There are very few photos of Kutty as a pup and for good reason. “We didn’t want to jinx things. There’s a belief that if one takes too many photos, one’s life will be cut short,” Dinesh says, adding that the previous stray they adopted and named Facebook, “logged out” on them after just a few days, leaving everyone heartbroken.

Dinesh has fond memories of Kutty’s puppyhood. “We made an instant connection. I became Kutty’s eldest brother.

“On the night Kutty arrived, he slept under my bed and I still remember, I draped my right arm over the side of the bed, leaving my palm open so Kutty could rest his head in it and sleep. It was a good night, for both of us. The four-legged little brother of mine.”

Kutty is a true “kampung champion”. He loves running around freely among the many oil palm trees where he lives, jumping across deep drains and proudly trotting home with muddy legs and leaves stuck all over his shiny black fur.

“All we have to do is shout, “KUUUUTTTTYYYYYY” and he’ll come bolting towards us from out of nowhere. If he doesn’t appear within a few calls, that means trouble,” Dinesh says.

Called “pretty boy” sometimes, Kutty is territorial and protective of his human family. While he’s playful with the cows, birds, squirrels and sometimes monkeys that he spots hanging around, he is quick to chase them off if they get too close to his home.

Even snakes back off when Kutty’s around. Once he killed a rat and proudly placed it in front of the house, happy to get a “good boy” pat on the head.

If there’s anything Kutty is fearful of, it’s firecrackers and thunder. When it rains, Kutty goes beserk.

“That’s when he’ll frantically scratch at the door to be let inside or jump over the gate so he can dart under my bed until the thunder subsides,” Dinesh says.

Kutty is very respectful of Dinesh, who as the alpha male of the household, just has to issue an instruction which he will obey.

“Depending on the tone of my voice, Kutty will either wag his tail wildly, or tuck it under his butt timidly. That’s usually when he’s been caught doing mischief,” Dinesh says.

Kutty enjoys bath time, being chased around and playing tug-of-war with the towel. The part he likes best though is having his neck and belly rubbed dry.

Dinesh says it saddens him to leave Kutty behind when he leaves for his office in the city. “All I can do now is pat his head where he sits and watches me leave the house. ‘Goodbye Kutty’ is said too often these days.”

Besides missing the good times with Dinesh, Kutty has also had to carry on without Dinesh’s brother who is studying in a Johor university now.

“But Kutty is cared for by our mother, Pushparani who plays with him and feeds him, and only complains when he gets up to mischief.”

Dinesh says the “kampung champion” still enjoys a great life, staying fit by roaming freely among the trees and guarding his mother and sister with his life.

“My only sadness is that he is getting on in age and I would love to have him live forever. Kutty will be always the ‘youngest son’ in the family. And my brother.”

TELL US ABOUT YOUR PET: FMT Lifestyle readers are invited to send in pictures (landscape format) and a short video (if any) of their furry, scaly or feathery friends to [email protected]. Don’t forget to include details like your pet’s name, age, breed and a short story about them.



