All LG’s K61 smartphones have a quad-camera array now

SEOUL: On Tuesday, LG announced the 2020 lineup of its K series smartphone collection, and every single device in the mid-range line features a quad-camera array on the rear; the main lens of the range-topping handset has a whopping 48MP resolution.

To appease its mid-range smartphone customers who are looking for a premium phone photography experience, LG announced today a new collection of K series budget smartphones – the K61, K51S, and K41S – all of which are equipped with a quad-camera array on the rear.

In general terms, this apparatus consists of a high-resolution main camera, a wide-angle lens, a depth sensor, and a macro lens, despite the device.

The most advanced model of the range, the K61, actually has a 48MP main camera, just like Samsung’s Galaxy S10 Lite and OnePlus’ entire 7 series. The K51S has a 32MP main camera, and that of the K41S is 13MP.

While the updated camera systems are certainly the stars of the lineup, the collection as a whole also benefits from thinner bezels, a better battery, and improved overall performance. Each screen measures in at 6.5-inches and has either an FHD+ or HD+ FullVision Display.

This 2020 K series will be available in the Americas in the second quarter of this year with availability in Europe and Asia to follow.



