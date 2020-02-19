Inviting and delicious honey-garlic salmon

Salmon coated with a honey-garlic sauce is one of the best ways to complement the natural flavours of this delicious fish.

The end-result is garlicky, sweet and sticky, and the best part is that this recipe calls for simple ingredients you likely already have in your kitchen. It also only takes 15 minutes to cook and have it ready for dinner.

Ingredients

340 g Salmon, cut into two to three fillet strips

Salt

Black pepper

1 pinch Cayenne pepper

2 tablespoons honey

1 tablespoon warm water

1 1/2 teaspoon apple cider vinegar or lemon juice

1 tablespoon olive oil

3 cloves garlic, minced

1/2 lemon, sliced into wedges

Method

Season the salmon with salt, black pepper and cayenne pepper. Set aside.

Mix the honey, water, apple cider vinegar or lemon juice and a pinch of salt together. Stir to combine well.

Heat up a skillet and pour in the olive oil. Pan-fry the salmon until half done.

Add the garlic and stir until slightly browned. Add the honey mixture and lemon wedges, reduce the sauce until it is sticky. Coat salmon with the sauce.

Finish it off by broiling the salmon in the oven for one minute or until the surface becomes slightly charred (optional).

Sprinkle with parsley, stir well and serve immediately.

This recipe first appeared in Rasa Malaysia.

Low Bee Yinn is a food blogger and cookbook author.



