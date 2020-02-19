Meet Yoda, the spunky tree-climbing ‘tripawd’ kitty

Mention the word Yoda and the fictional legendary Jedi Master from Star Wars comes to mind. However, in this case, Yoda is a member of the “tripawd” community, and is an adorable and spunky three-year-old cat.

According to Yoda’s human mom, Norhayati Baharom, this cat was born with only three legs. Her housemate, who is a Grab driver, found Yoda at the side of the road on one of her routes.

“My friend thought Yoda was already dead but when she picked her up, the little kitten showed signs of life. She brought her home, nursed her back to health and the rest is history,” says Norhayati.

Why the name Yoda? Norhayati says the little kitten’s face reminded her instantly of the much loved Jedi Master, hence the name stuck.

You would think having one less leg would slow this cat down but she’s having none of that. Despite her walk looking more like a hop, this little cat is quite the athlete and when she gets the urge, will tear around the house with not a care in the world.

Norhayati’s mom suspects that three legs may just be easier to coordinate than four!

If Yoda’s feeling really spirited that day, she’ll take to the trees outside, scurrying up the trunk faster than any tree shrew around, and hanging from its branches with wild abandon.

This active cat, however, is not very sociable. “Yoda is not a people-person, so don’t even think of touching her coz she’ll nip you right away,” says Norhayati. Getting a meow out of her is next to impossible too.

Despite her spunk, there is one thing that Yoda fears the most. Not the “dark side” but the vacuum cleaner. Yoda has 18 siblings and everyone goes scampering off in fear when the vacuum cleaner comes on.

Every day Yoda waits for her treat of hard-boiled eggs. “If I’m in a good mood which is usually always, Yoda will be waiting excitedly for her hard-boiled treats.”

When it comes to sleeping arrangements, Yoda is quite insistent that only a spot high up will do, away from the chaos of cats and humans living down below.

Maybe because of her fondness to climb trees, Yoda sleeps at the very top of a bed Norhayati built for her out of boxes.

Yoda may be one of many, many siblings but she is quite the smart leader.

“Whenever she wants to enter a room, she uses her front stump to knock on the door. Her siblings will then follow her lead,” says Norhayati.

Despite having only three legs, Yoda lives life to the fullest every single day. Maybe everyone could borrow a page out of this wise cat’s book.

