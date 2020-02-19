Nissan’s Navara N-Guard pickup is getting a new look

YOKOHAMA: On Monday, Nissan announced that the premium Navara N-Guard pickup truck is getting a new look this year both inside and out.

While the model didn’t receive any significant performance upgrades, it did get a series of appearance updates and technological enhancements to increase the model’s “stylish design” and “premium feel.”

The model now comes in four colours, the leather seats are accented by blue stitching details, and the footwell features new illumination.

A spray-on liner for the load bed both absorbs shocks and sounds while also making it more resilient to all the elements.

In addition to the collection of smart tech tools and features integrated into the model, including Intelligent Emergency Braking, Intelligent Around View Monitor, and Hill Start Assist, the new Navara N-Guard is also the host of a series of advanced connectivity functions via the NissanConnect infotainment system and its compatibility with Apple Car Play and Android Auto.

This refreshed Navara N-Guard goes on sale next month with a starting price of £30,775.00.



