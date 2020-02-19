‘Star Wars: The Clone Wars’ returns for final season

BURBANK: The award-winning animated saga returns for its finale season with twelve new episodes on Disney+, airing from Friday, Feb 21.

Disney and Lucasfilm released a clip from the season premiere, titled “The Bad Batch,” today.

The animated series will premiere on Disney+, the subscription streaming service that is already home to the live-action “Star Wars” universe series “The Mandalorian.”

Emmy-winner “Star Wars: The Clone Wars” aired from 2008-2013. Set between the events of “Star Wars: Attack of the Clones” and “Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith,” the original plot followed the adventures of Anakin Skywalker (Matt Lanter) and Obi-Wan Kenobi (James Arnold Taylor), along with characters such as intrepid clone trooper Captain Rex of the Grand Army of the Republic (Dee Bradley Baker) and young Jedi padawan Ahsoka Tano (Ashley Eckstein).

The final season will continue these storylines, exploring the events leading up to “Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith.”

The Clone Wars are drawing to an end as the Republic faces defeat. Suspecting that the Separatists are using stolen data to help predict the Grand Army’s moves, Captain Rex teams up with Clone Force 99, also known as the Bad Batch – slightly defective clones with some handy mutations – on a high-stakes mission behind enemy lines.

Dave Filoni (“The Mandalorian”) serves as director.

“Star Wars: The Clone Wars” stars Matt Lanter as Anakin Skywalker, Ashley Eckstein as Ahsoka Tano, Dee Bradley Baker as Captain Rex, James Arnold Taylor as Obi-Wan Kenobi, Katee Sackhoff as Bo-Katan, Tom Kane as Yoda and Sam Witwer as Maul.



